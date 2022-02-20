Action should be taken against MLA Bornare

Protest from BJP women's front: To meet special inspector general of police

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

Shiv Sena MLA of Vajapur Ramesh Bornare and his family have forgotten about public safety and they are behaving arrogantly. They assaulted a woman. The BJP Mahila Aghadi has protested against the incident, demanding that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray take the matter seriously and take action against Bornare. The BJP Mahila Morcha delegation will meet the special inspector general of police and make a statement on the incident.

On February 18, 10 persons including Bornare beat up his cousin and his wife after they felicitated union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in a programme in Vaijapur. The repercussions of the incident appeared in the political and social sectors. Since becoming an MLA, Bornare and his family and supporters have grown arrogant in the party organization and in January, it was revealed that they are adding fuel to the politics of factionalism. This resulted in the division in the tehsil party organization. In addition, due to incidents of assaulting the family members, MLA and their families are tarnishing the image of Shiv Sena. Attention is being paid to what the party leaders do in the case.

Section 307 (D) should be imposed

Section 307 (D) should be imposed on MLA Bornare. Minor clauses have been imposed by the police due to political pressure. The victim was kept in the police station from 2 pm to 9 pm. She waited for 3 hours for a medical test. An atrocity case was filed in 15 minutes under the pressure of the MLA. In this case, the CM should take note and take the resignation of Bornare and cancel his membership, said adv Madhuri Advant, BJP Mahila Morcha, regional vice president.