Action taken against encroachments in Waluj

Aurangabad:

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) took action against the encroachments in the Waluj industrial area on Saturday. The daily commuters breathed a sigh of relief as encroachment causing traffic obstruction on the main roads in the industrial area were removed.

The main roads near FDC Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Ranjangaon Phata, NRB Chowk, CET Road in Waluj industrial area is heavily encroached. Handcarts, stalls, hotels, shops selling fruits and vegetables are set up alongside the main road.

Due to the fact that the customers who come for shopping park their vehicles on the road, there were constant traffic jams in the industrial area and led to minor accidents. The entrepreneurs, company officials, workers and motorists had to face great inconvenience. The goods transporters were suffering due to increasing encroachments. Two days ago, three people were killed when a speeding truck hit a two-wheeler in front of Maan Energy Solutions in Waluj. Hence the MIDC administration launched a massive drive against the encroachments on Saturday. Executive engineer R D Giri, assistant engineer Ganesh Mulikar, Arun Pawar and other officials removed several encroachments on CEAT road. Mulikar said that all the encroachments in the industrial areas will be removed in a phased manner.