Actor, MP Kangana Ranaut visits Grishneshwar temple

Actor and MP Kangana Ranaut arrived from Mumbai with her brother and, at around 2.15 pm on friday afternoon and offered prayers at the renowned jyotirlinga of Grishneshwar temple in Ellora.

Kangana Ranaut performed abhishek and mahapuja with the assistance of priest Paresh Pathak and his colleagues. Later, she was felicitated in the devasthan office by trustee Rajendra Kaushike. Devasthan trust president Kunal Dandge, executive trustee Yogesh Topre, Sanjay Vaidya, Milind Shewale, Umesh Shastri and other office-bearers were present on the occasion. Due to the christmas holidays, the temple had a large influx of devotees, and in the rush to take selfies with Kangana Ranaut, there was a scramble among the visitors.

