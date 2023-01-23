Actor Rajkumar Rao shoots at Chikalthan airport

Aurangabad

A scene of actor Rajkumar Rao was shot at Chikalthana airport on Monday morning. It took around 18 hours to shoot a 4 minutes incident at the airport. In the scene, Rao was shown waiting in a queue at the airport. The airport had granted permission for the shooting for 18 hours.

Presently, he is shooting for a film named ‘Shri’ with actresses Jyotika and Alaya F. The film is based on the life of industrialist Shrikant Bhola, who despite being achieved big heights in life. The airport scene where the passengers are being checked in the film was shot at Chikalthana airport. Around 100 co-artists from the city played various roles in the scene. Confidentiality was maintained at the airport. Another scene will be shot on Tuesday. The director of the film is Tushar Hiranandani and the producers are Ajit Singh and Imran Shaikh. Photographer Kishor Nikam is the line director for this film. Around 100 bags were taken on rent. Tents were erected in the airport area for the artists where dress, make up and food facilities were provided.

The sources said that permission of the shooting for 18 hours was taken from the airport, for which Rs 14.13 lakh was paid. There will be a transaction of around Rs 40 lakh on food, local artists, hotel stay, and vehicles in the city.