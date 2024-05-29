Addition to accident news

The names of the injured are Shaikh Sameer Shaikh Saleem, his mother Shehzadibi Salim Shaikh and niece Mariya Shaikh Saeed (09, Sendurjan, Buldhana), Yogesh Rambhau Chavan (32, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Deepak Atmaram Arak (Buldhana).

Mariya died while undergoing the treatment today. The last rites were performed on Mariya at Sendurjan in a mournful atmosphere.

The driver Avinash Sukhlal More (45, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) was a drunkan while driving the jeep. After the arrest, Sillod Police produced him in the court which sent him to Harsul Central