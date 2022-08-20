Addition to Property show

We were looking for a good housing project for the past few days. Good location and amenities were mostly looked for in a project. The ‘Lokmat Property Show 2022’ made it possible to find such a project. We have booked a 2BHK flat.

-- Ravindra Nikam, customer who booked a house

Right time to buy a house

Lokmat has provided a golden opportunity for the people who want to buy a house in festive season. The customers have a spontaneous response. There has been a good booking in the expo. This is the right time and place to buy a house.

-- Nitin Bagadiya, director, Pride Group