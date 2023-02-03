Arkansas Governor to deliver Republican response to Biden's State of the Union address

Washington, Feb 3 Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Bidens State of the Union address next week, party leaders from both Houses of Congress announced.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"She is a servant-leader of true determination and conviction," McCarthy said.

"I'm thrilled Sarah will share her extraordinary story and bold vision for a better America..."

Sanders, who served as White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019, took office as the Governor of Arkansas last month.

Responding to the announced, Sanders, who is also the youngest Governor in the country, said: "I am grateful for this opportunity to address the nation and contrast the GOP's optimistic vision for the future against the failures of President Biden and the Democrats."

After Biden concludes his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on February 7, Sanders will deliver her address from Little Rock, Arkansas.

This would be his second State of the Union speech and the first before a divided Congress with Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives and Democrats still running the Senate.

The State of the Union address is a message from the President to Congress, usually given in the early months of the year.

