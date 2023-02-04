Darshan Aulakh started his film journey as an actor, today apart from acting, he has also made his own identity in film direction and singing

New Delhi (India), February 4: Darshan Aulakh is a well-known name in Bollywood apart from Punjabi films. Aulakh who made his debut as an actor has also made his mark as a successful film director, singer, and producer. Darshan has worked for Yash Raj Films, Sajid Nadiadwala Films, and many other well-known production houses. Aulakh has also worked as a line producer and actor in the Oscar-award-winning Hollywood film Zero Dark Thirty.

Today we will tell you about the life introduction of actor, singer, director, and producer Darshan Aulakh. Darshan Aulakh belongs to a Punjabi Sikh family, he was born on 23 July 1963 in Abohar Punjab to Sardar Chanchal Singh Aulakh and Sardarni Dattar Kaur Aulakh. Aulakh has completed his MA from Panjab University Chandigarh and studied till 12th from Abohar itself.

Aulakh started his film journey 30 years back in 1993 and today Aulakh has acted in dozens of films. Aulakh Veer-Zara, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh, Nalayak, Baaghi Soorme, Tabaahi, Mera Punjab, Sukha, Desh Hoya Pardesh, Yaaran Naal Baharan, Waris Shah – Ishqe Da Waris, Partition, Namastey London, Jab We Met, Videsh-Heaven On Earth, Singh is King, Heroes, Bachna E Haseeno, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Munde UK De, Dil Bole Hadippa, London Dreams and Phantom including Second Bollywood, Hollywood and Punjabi films as an actor.

Apart from this, Aulakh has also worked as a line producer and actor in dozens of TV serials. Aulakh tells that he was born on the soil of Punjab, which is why he mostly prefers films in which the culture of Punjab is visible. The films made by Aulakh are based on the culture of Punjab, be it Sardar Udham or Shaheed A. Azam Bhagat Singh In these films, you will get to see the sacrifice and culture of the land of Punjab. Aulakh lived in Chandigarh for a long time and from there his film journey started, today he works as a line producer as well as an actor in most of the films of Punjab. Aulakh has been honored with many awards due to his profession, whose list is as follows.

AWARDS & HONOURS

* Personally honored by film and T.V. artist association Phagwara (Pb) * Rangla Club, Chandigarh

* Shivalik Kala Manch Mohali.

* PISCA, Chandigarh.

* A Special honor from DMC (U.K) was presented in 1998. * Punjab Secretariat Cultural Society, Chandigarh.

* Gold Medals and other numerous awards for Bhangra at various national Culture

* Cinematic Tourism Award by the Government of India

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor