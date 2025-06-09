Additional CET for BCA, BBA, BMS & BBM to be conducted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced about holding of the additional Common Entrance Test (CET) for the admissions to four undergraduate management and computer application courses- BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM.

It may be noted the SCETC held the online CET for the courses BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM- admissions on April 29 and 30 across the State for the academic year 2025-26. The result of the examination was declared on June 4, 2025.

Since candidates from different parts of the State could not appear in the examination. Students, their parents and institutions requested the CET Cell through direct visits to its office and messages on e-mail and mobile to hold e the additional CET.

Considering the academic interest of these candidates, the Government has approved the permission to conduct additional entrance tests for the courses' admissions. The Cell asked all interested students, parents and institutions to visit the official website for updates about the test.

Date to be announced soon

The Cell will announce the schedule of the additional examination very soon.