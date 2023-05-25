Address the Maratha - OBC reservation issue in a harmonious manner

Maratha and OBC community leaders hold a day long meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a recent meeting held at Sant Sena Bhavan, community leaders from the Maratha and OBC communities passed a resolutions highlight the pressing need for the government to address the Maratha reservation issue in a timely and harmonious manner, thus ensuring the avoidance of potential conflicts between the Maratha and OBC communities.

A meeting was held at Sant Sena Bhavan on Thursday to address the ongoing conflict regarding reservation quotas. The meeting was presided over by Prof Prahlad Lulekar and Prof Shravan Deore. A collective demand was that the government must address the Maratha reservation issue in a fair and balanced manner, without compromising the existing reservation rights of the OBC community.

To address the complex issue, several resolutions were proposed during the meeting. It was emphasized that the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha should implement the resolution concerning a caste-wise census of OBCs. Additionally, all political parties were urged to refrain from using terms like 'cell' or 'aghadi' in reference to the OBC category. Furthermore, the meeting called for reservation quotas for OBCs in both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The meeting also focused on religious inclusivity, suggesting that Bahujan-OBC deities should be accorded the status of shrines, and priests from the Bahujan community should be appointed in these places of worship. In recognition of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's contributions, it was proposed that his name be given to the new parliament house.