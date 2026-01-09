Aditya Mirkar secures second rank in Indian Space Science Olympiad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aditya Nilesh Mirkar, a Class XII science student from Sillod, has secured second rank at the all-India level in the finals of the Indian Space Science Olympiad.

The national-level competition was organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, under the Government of India. The final round was held on Monday at the K.V. Raman Auditorium, Bengaluru.The three-day Olympiad saw around 2,100 students nationwide, with guidance from ISRO scientists and physicists. Aditya is a student of Yashwant College. He was felicitated with a certificate, memento, and telescope by noted ISRO scientist Ritu Srivastava, deputy director of the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan). His achievement was appreciated by his parents Dr Nilesh Mirkar and Dr Sushma Mirkar, Dr Rahul Palodkar, secretary of Rajshri Shahu Education Society, Dr Ashok Pandit, principal of Yashwant College, and faculty members.