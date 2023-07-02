Man held for raping, blackmailing girl

New Delhi, July 2 In yet another incident of capital shame, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and blackmailed by a 22-year-old man in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area.

DCP outer district, Harendra Kumar Singh, said that the victim approached the police on July 1 after which the accused was held.

"It has been alleged that the girl was allegedly raped by one Salman. Both the complainant and the accused knew each other. They both work in the same factory," said the official.

The official said that the girl alleged that on June 29, the accused took her to Gurugram. She was offered a cold drink laced with sedatives. She said that she fell unconscious and when she woke up she found herself naked.

She alleged that the accused threatened her not to spill the beans. The victim said that the accused then blackmailed her and developed physical relation many times.

"We have registered a case under sections of IPC and POCSO Act at Mundka police station. Statement of victim was recorded before Magistrate under sections 164 CrPC. Accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," said the official.

