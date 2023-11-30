Admin succeeded in bringing academic & financial discipline: VC Dr Yeole

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The four-year tenure as vice chancellor was very challenging and memorable in forty years of my academic career.

The administration could succeed in bringing academic and financial discipline with the support of members of all authorities, boards, teachers, employees, students and the public of Marathwada,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the academic council (AC) meeting held in Mahatma Phule Hall on Thursday. VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble along with AC members.

Earlier, Dr Sakhale presented the minutes and proceedings of the last meeting organised on September 30. A total of 30 subjects including revising the syllabus of different UG courses for the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP).

Head of the Physics Department Dr B N Dole and Principal Dr Navnath Aghav also spoke. VC Dr Yeole said that in the last four years, many guiding decisions were taken at this university.

“The university has to take a strict stand to bring financial discipline. The University Grants Commission and State Government followed the decisions of the university taken during this period,” he said. He also said that he was able to know the sentiments of people while bringing laurels to university.

30 subjects approved

Meanwhile, 30 subjects on the agenda were approved in the meeting. The subjects included restructuring the UG courses syllabus for the implementation of NEP from the academic year 2024-25.

Indian Constitution subject made compulsory on a PG level

In the meeting, a decision to make the subject on Indian Constitution was made compulsory for the third semester of postgraduate courses. Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza, Ashish Vadodkar, Jaishri Kamble, Kailas Tribhuvan and others worked for the success of the meeting.