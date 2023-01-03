Administration begins preparation for Teachers' Constituency polls

Aurangabad: The divisional administration has started preparations for the Marathwada Teachers Constituency election to be held on January 30. The notification for the election will be issued on January 5 while the code of conduct has already come into force.

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta and others visited the venue of the counting which will be conducted in a company’s shed near Kalagram in Chikalthana industrial estate on February 2.

The strong room of Electronic Voting Machine for Graduate Constituency election and counting was done at the same place. So, it was decided to hold a counting of Teachers' Constituency poll in this shed.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Jagdish Maniyar said that the details about the venue of counting were sent to Election Commission.

He said that a strong room will be developed at the selected place once the election commission gives approval.

The election will be conducted on January 30 while the counting will be done on February 2. A total of 61,529 teachers have registered as voters from the eight districts for the election. There will be 227 polling stations. The highest number of voters and election centres are in the district.

Kendrekar orders for tight bandobast

Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar said that the counting centre would be made ready in eight days. The strong room and counting will be developed at Plot no F 1/1, opposite Kalagram in MIDC Chikalthana.

Kendrekar issued orders to make available hygiene, electricity, water, parking and other facilities along with tight security at the venue. He said that the inspection of the preparations would be again after eight days.