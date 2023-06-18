Administrator resolves to donate body, eyes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth On Sunday resolved to donate his body and eyes. Similarly, he also reinstated 15 corporation employees suspended for various reasons. Hence, the employees expressed their gratitude and joy.

He addressed the employees and corporation schools’ students at Smart City Corporation on Sunday. He announced the decisions during the function.

G Sreekanth further said, everyone should have great aims in life. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the captain of the Indian cricket team, he decided to become an IAS at that moment. The first attempt was a failure but gained success in the second attempt. Always try to be numero uno and make a separate identity in society through your work, he advised.

Medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha has initiated a project to create awareness about eye and body donations. Sreekanth filled out the form for eye and body donation. The 15 reinstated employees also filled out the forms.

Deputy commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, city engineer A B Deshmukh, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, Somnath Jadhav, Vijay Patil, Santosh Wahule, former additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, town planning director Manoj Garje, Imran Khan and others were present. Sanjeev Sonar conducted the proceedings of the function.