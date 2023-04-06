Admission process to Santpith courses begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University started the admission process for the courses offered by Santpith.

A total of two batches were completed while admission has begun for the five courses of the third batch. The names of the certificate courses are Warkari Sampradai Parischay, Tukaram Gatha Parichay, Shri Eknath Bhagwat Granth Parichay, Shri Dyaneshwari Granth Parichay and Mahanubhav Sampradai Parichay. The third batch will commence on April 10, 2023.

The university said that students can pursue certificate courses during their summer vacation.

For details, one may visit the university portal or contact Santpith coordinator Dr Pravin Wakte.