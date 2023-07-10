Admissions for outside university students today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The postgraduate courses admission process for the outside university students will be held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on July 11 in the first phase. A total of 245 seats are reserved in the PG departments for outside and out of State university students. Nearly 485 candidates registered online for the seats.

The general merit list for the registered candidates was released for the first round on Saturday. The faculty-wise list has names of 1,687. The admission process is being implemented in 45 departments of the city campus and 10 departments in the Dharashiv campus for the academic year 2023-24.

A total of 4,383 students registered online for the postgraduate and undergraduate courses in these departments. The names of 1,687 candidates were figured in the first general merit list. The selected students will get admission on July 11, 15 and 17. The classes for the PG will commence on July 26.

The counselling round will be held at the university auditorium on Tuesday. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle took the review of the preparations today. He issued instructions to make available hostel admission application forms at the auditorium. President of the Admission Committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, registar Dr I R Manza, committee member Dr Ram Chavan, S G Shinde, Madhav Wagatlar and Dr Vijay Lomte were present.