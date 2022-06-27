Admissions process begins for IGNOU courses; 8 new programs introduced

Aurangabad, June 27:

The admissions process for different undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses has begun at the city centre of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The aspirants can register for UG courses like BCA, B A, B Com, BSW, PG- courses-MA-English, Economics and Political Science and M Com until July 31.

It also offers a postgraduate diploma in Translation, Rural Development, Disaster Management, Tourism and Creative Writing in English. Vivekanand College principal Dr D R Shengule appealed to all students to visit the IGNOU Centre at Vivekanand College from 4 pm to 7 pm

(from Tuesday to Saturday).

Box

8 new courses introduce

Considering the changes in industry and trends, the national-level open university launched eight new courses in the current academic year. Their names are as follows;

--MA in Corporate Social Responsibility

-- MA in Urban Studies

--MA in Environment and Occupational Health

-MSc in Food Safety and Quality Management

--PG Diploma in Migration and Diaspora

--PG Diploma in Agribusiness

--Diploma in Horticulture

--Master of Science (Information Security)