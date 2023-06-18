Admissions process for post-HSC Polytechnic courses starts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has started online registration for the post-HSC full-time diploma courses in Pharmacy, Surface

Coating Technology, Hotel Management and Catering Technology in the Government, private aided and unaided educational institutes of the State for the Academic Year 2023-24. The last date for document uploading, verification and confirmation of the application form is July 3.

The DTE has proved e-Scrutiny along with the physical scrutiny facility of the documents. The candidate will have to select the mode of scrutiny depending upon his/her convenience for online filling and confirming the application form.

In the first option, candidates submit online application forms and documents which be verified and confirmed by the designated Facilitation Center (FC) through e-scrutiny mode. In the second option, after the registration, the aspirants will have to book a slot (date and time) at the FC and get a verfified and confirmed application and documents. The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 5. The students can submit grievances if any up to July 9. The final merit list will be released on July 11.

Box

Eligibility criteria for various types of candidature for admission to post-HSC diploma courses are as follows;

--Diploma in Pharmacy: Candidates passed HSC (Science stream) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology or Mathematics.

--Diploma in Surface Coating Technology: Candidates passed HSC-Science with subjects English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

--Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology: HSC or its equivalent with at least 35 per cent aggregate marks

Box

Aspiring candidates were urged to go through the rules, process and instructions in the Information Brochure (IB) carefully. The link for the course-wise IB is as follows.

--Diploma in Pharmacy (https://phd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

--Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (https://hmct23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)

--Diploma in Surface Coating Technology (https://sct23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in)