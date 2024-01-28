Admit card for JEE-Main released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2024 Session 1 was released for the candidates who will take the paper between January 29 and February 1.

The candidates will have to download their admit card, using their application number and date of birth for Paper 1 from the link (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/). They can go through the instructions given in the Information Bulletin.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the test in two shifts between January 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon while students on the second shift will attempt the test between 3 pm and 6 pm.

The aspirants will have to ensure that the barcode is available on the admit card while downloading and read the subject-specific instructions mentioned in the question paper carefully. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card, may contact the NTA through the helpline.