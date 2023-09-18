Adv Ladda honoured in The Great Legal Minds

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adv Sandeep Somnath Ladd was honoured with the award in Lokmat The Great Legal Minds programme held in Mumbai recently.

Many big guns from the legal field were present for the event. Adv Sandeep also participated in the panel discussions with other prominent lawyers. Adv Sandeep said that the arbitration process has been made available so that courts should not have more burden of cases and professionals should get justice at a fast pace, yet one is made to move court.