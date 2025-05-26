Adv. Sachin Deshmukh appointed Add. Judge of Bombay High Court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Central Government has appointed Advocate Sachin Shivajirao Deshmukh as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on Monday.

Adv. Deshmukh has been practising at the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court for over 24 years. He completed his law degree from Pune University in 1999 and pursued postgraduate studies at the University of Mumbai. His elevation follows a recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium in September 2024, as part of a list of eminent advocates proposed for High Court judgeships. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued the official notification on Monday, confirming seven appointments to various High Courts across the country, including one woman advocate. union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal shared the development via social media platform ‘X’, confirming Deshmukh’s appointment. As of May 1, the Bombay High Court is functioning with 65 judges against its sanctioned strength of 94 leaving 29 positions vacant. The recent appointments are expected to alleviate the burden and ensure more efficient judicial delivery.