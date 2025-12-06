After looting and extortion, now vehicles set on fire in Mukundwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following a series of lootings, extortion, and violent attacks, intoxicated criminals have now started creating chaos at night in Mukundwadi. In Rajnagar, a gang of inebriated offenders set fire to five two-wheelers using flammable materials. The residents are terrified as the gang has been terrorizing the area for the past two months.

Rajendra Ladulaji Sharma, a resident of Rajnagar, filed a complaint regarding the incident. Due to the lack of direct roads to Rajnagar, many residents park their vehicles near Mukundwadi Railway Station or on the newly built Shivajinagar-Ramnagar cement road. On 5 December at around 9:30 pm, Sharma parked his bike near a tree and went home after work. Around 1 am, he was awakened by neighbors shouting that vehicles near the railway station had been set ablaze. By the time Sharma and others reached the spot, five two-wheelers had already been reduced to ashes. Mukundwadi police arrived after being informed.

Vehicles Damaged

Along with Sharma, the gang burned the bikes of Bhanudas Vishwanath More, Santosh Prabhakar Prabhatarav, Uddhav Sitaram Wagh, and Krishna Ramesh Suryavanshi.

Gang Operates Daily, Police Patrol Absent:

In February 2024, the municipal corporation removed encroachments from Vishrantinagar, Zhenda Chowk, Sanjayanagar, and Prakashnagar in Pundliknagar, and a cement road was constructed. Despite this, the area around Rajnagar and Mukundwadi remains a stronghold for criminals, who are often armed. Three weeks ago, a young man and two others were robbed. Locals say using the road after 7 pm has become dangerous, yet the Mukundwadi police fail to take adequate action. Even when police vehicles appear, criminals remain undeterred, boosting their confidence further.