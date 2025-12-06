After nearly 3 days, the city regains Mumbai air connectivity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After being cancelled for almost three days, IndiGo’s morning and night Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Mumbai flights finally operated on Saturday, providing some relief to passengers travelling to Mumbai. However, the number of passengers on the Mumbai route saw a noticeable dip. Meanwhile, the Delhi flight was delayed by an hour and a half.

IndiGo’s night Mumbai flight was abruptly cancelled on December 2. Subsequently, both the morning and night flights on the Mumbai route were cancelled from December 3 to 5. On Friday, the flights to both Mumbai and Delhi were cancelled. As a result, passengers faced multiple inconveniences. After three days, both the morning and night Mumbai flights operated on Saturday. The night Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight took off from Mumbai at 8:15 pm, nearly 45 minutes late.

How many passengers travelled?

On the morning flight, 90 passengers arrived in the city from Mumbai, while 80 passengers departed for Mumbai.

On the night flight, 150 passengers arrived from Mumbai, and 140 departed for Mumbai.

The aircraft has a seating capacity of around 200. Due to the repeated cancellations, many passengers cancelled their bookings. Some travellers have now adopted the stance: “Better to avoid flying to Mumbai from the city for now; let the schedule stabilise first.”