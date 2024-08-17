After NEET-controversy, admission process for medical courses starts

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Finally, the admission process for the different health science courses for the academic year began on Saturday for the academic year 2024 25.

It may be noted that the NEET has been in controversy since the declaration of its results on June 4. Lakh of students were angry and agitated over the result of some candidates receiving marks not as per the norms.

Later, some students moved the court. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-test on June 23 following the court orders and declared its result recently.

The admission process which was to begin in June was delayed due to controversy. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETCT) which is a competent authority started the admission process for the health science courses today.

The names of the health courses are MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B (P and O).

The SCETCT said that online registration with all the relevant information and necessary fees is mandatory for applying for admission to health science.

Over 1.42 L candidates qualified NEET in State

The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2024 on May 5 announced the results on June 4. A total of 1,42,665 candidates qualified the test in the State.

33 MBBS colleges

There are 33 Government Colleges across the State which offer MBBS courses. These colleges included newly approved Dharashiv and Parbhani. There are only four Government dental colleges in State while the rest of them are private.

Registration schedule

--The last date of online registration for all the courses is August 23 (until 8 pm).

--The last date for paying fees and uploading colour scanned documents is coming Friday (until 11.59 pm).

The schedule for subsequent Centralised Admission Process rounds for all courses

will be declared in due course.

--The candidate should upload all the requisite original scanned documents

--The candidate should also ascertain her/his eligibility for admission to the various

courses before filling up the registration form.

--Candidates belonging to the reservation category must claim so in the application form before submitting the same.