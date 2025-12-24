Aga Khan Agency for Habitat India opens Biodiversity Park in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) India has opened a Biodiversity Park along the Kham River in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, marking a key step towards restoring native biodiversity in the climate-vulnerable Marathwada region. Developed in collaboration with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and supported by the Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan Fund for the Environment, the park is part of an urban riverfront rejuvenation initiative.

Spread over 190,000 sq. ft., the park includes native, medicinal, ornamental and bamboo plantations, butterfly and medicinal gardens, eco-friendly pathways, solar lighting, bamboo gazebos, bio-toilets and a biodiversity pond. A 59 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant, designed on circular ecology principles, treats sewage from the Kham River and reuses it for irrigation.

Municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and AKAH India ceo Prerana Langa highlighted the park’s role in improving urban climate resilience. Deputy commissioners Dr Vijay Patil, Nandkishor Bhombe, Ravindra Jogdand, and assistant commissioners Sanjay Suradkar and Savita Sonawane were present.

(with photo)