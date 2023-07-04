Jitendra Awhad claims Praful Patel do not have right to make appointments after expulsion from party

Jitendra Awhad, the head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), claimed that Praful Patel, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and Sunil Tatkare, a member of the Lok Sabha, do not have the right to make appointments in the organisation as they have been expelled from the party.

On Monday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said the names of Patel and Tatkare had been removed from the membership register of the party. NCP chief had accused them of anti-party activities, including spearheading and facilitating the defection of Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, who joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday.

Asserting that Sharad Pawar was the NCP national president, Awhad said, NCP constitution, which is recognised by the Election Commission of India, gives complete powers to the national president to suspend or dismiss any member, removing him from the membership right if he (president) is convinced that serious damage will be caused to the party unless such action is taken immediately. Awhad added that any such action shall be forwarded to the central disciplinary committee for approval.

Awhad was speaking to reporters on Monday evening after Patel and Tatkare along with Ajit Pawar claimed Sharad Pawar alone cannot decide on their party membership. If these leaders (Ajit Pawar faction) still admit that Sharad Pawar is their (party) national president, then how can they challenge his decisions? If you are expelled from the party, you have no constitutional right to make any new appointments, he said.