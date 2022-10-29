Agents, rickshaw drivers becoming a menace for ST passengers

Agents enter bus stand and lure passengers away

Aurangabad:

The passengers travelling by the buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) are being troubled by the agents of the private travel companies at the Central Bus Stand (CBS). Moreover, the auto rickshaw drivers are also becoming a menace for the citizens stepping out of the bus stand.

After Diwali, the CBS and Cidco bus stands are getting crowded with the rush of commuters. A bus is filling up within minutes of arriving at the stand. Seeing this situation, the agents of the private travel companies are luring the passengers who are waiting for the bus by entering the bus stand. Agents are also standing at the entrance and on the road to stop passengers entering the stand. The agents promise the passengers lower rate tickets than the MSRTC. Hence many passengers leaving with them.

Hefty fine if caught

There is a provision of fine of Rs 500 for the first time and Rs 1500 for the second time for rickshaw, taxi or private vehicle drivers who shout loudly to attract the attention of passengers at bus stands. Likewise, no action has been taken against agents at the CBS during Diwali. ST officials said that officials and security guards are patrolling the bus stand to stop the agents, but they are able to avoid security.

Patrolling by security guards

Security guards patrol the bus stand. Agents are not allowed inside. Private vehicles are not allowed within 200 meters of the bus stand. However, many vehicles are parked inside the bus stand. Police and RTO office should look into this matter, Santosh Ghane, depot manager, CBS.