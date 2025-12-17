Aggressive red-faced monkeys released into their natural habitat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the past few days, red-faced monkeys had been charging at citizens in the N-12 Cidco area, creating an atmosphere of fear in the locality. The Forest Department finally captured a female monkey and her infant and released them into their natural habitat on Tuesday. Earlier, a male monkey had already been safely captured and released into the habitat. However, after it was noticed that its female partner was still present in the area, another operation was carried out on Tuesday afternoon.

During this operation, the Forest Department team safely captured the female monkey along with her baby and released them into the habitat. The mission was conducted under the supervision of divisional forest officer Avinash Rathod, with forest guard Rashed Syed, forest watchers Vishwas Salve, Damodar Pawar and Harsing Gusinge as part of the team.