Aghori Pooja performed at doorstep of Uddhav Sena candidate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election campaign for two Prabhags is currently in full swing at Paithan tehsil of the district as voting will be conducted on December 20. An unknown person performed Aghori Pooja in front of the house of the Uddhav Sena candidate in Prabhag 3 on Wednesday night while another location. After this incident came to light, an atmosphere of fear spread among the candidates and the villagers in the area.

The election campaign for the three Prabhags has reached its final stage. During this time, an unknown person performed Aghori Pooja on Wednesday night in front of the house of Mangal Kalyan Magare, who is contesting the election from Prabhag 3 from the Uddhav Sena.

A coconut, turmeric and vermilion, lemons, pins, a doll, and a knotted string were placed in front of Magare's house, along with a photograph of the Magare couple.

A similar pooja was performed near the water tank in Pithubara Lane in the city. There, too, the same items were found, along with photographs of 25 Uddhav Sena candidates. This incident created an atmosphere of fear among Magare and the citizens. The Uddhav Sena alleged that this act was carried out by the opposition, who are trying to intimidate the candidates. The city was abuzz with discussions about this incident throughout Thursday.

Box

Paithan is a historical land and the land of Sant Eknath. This is the first time an incident of Aghori Pooja has occurred during the elections of the town. The opposition is terrified of the torch symbol. This is evident from this heinous act. This is an attempt to scare the candidates and the citizens, and the police should investigate and take action.

(Dattatray Gorde, Deputy District Chief, Uddhav Sena)