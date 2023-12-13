Agitation for ‘One Mission, One Pension’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 40,000 employees of Government departments from the district and Marathwada will participate in the indefinite strike beginning on December 14 for their demand to restore the old pension scheme.

The members of Rajya Sarkari Karmachair Madhyavarti Sanghatran gave a call for indefinite agitation with the slogan of ‘One Mission, One Pension.’ State unit vice president of the union Devidas Jarare said that 40,000 Government from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other districts of the region. This may have an impact on the function of Government departments.

He said that 17 lakh employees from the State would go on indefinite strike on December 14. The employees went on strike for a week. The Government has given assurance of providing economic and social secruity on the line of the old pension scheme. However, no decision was taken by the Government yet. This made the union give call for an indefinite strike. During the strike period, the employees will demonstrate in front of the district collector's office at 11 am, daily.