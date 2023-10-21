Agitators lodge complaint & counter complaint

Chhatrapati Sambahjiangar: Complaints and counter-complaints were lodged with Kranti Chowk Police by the members of BJP and NCP.

It may be noted that the office-bearers and activists of BJP and NCP came face to face at Kranti Chowk Saturday morning over the cancellation of the Government Resolution of contractual recruitment.

A case was registered against Sushil Borde, Bhushan Tambe, Sagar Nagre, Amar Jagtap, and Disha Pawar of NCP while BJP district president Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Kenekar, Sheikh Hafiz, Rameshwar Bhadve, Raj Wankhede, Jayashree Dabhade were also booked.