Agnipath recruitment at night due to low temperature

Arrangement of food and water by social organisations

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

No facilities including food are provided to the army recruits anywhere in the country. However, as a matter of courtesy, charitable organizations and citizens have come forward to provide food and water to the youths participating in the Agnipath recruitment, said district collector Sunil Chavan. He also clarified that the recruitment process is carried out at night due to low temperature.

Chavan said, large number of youths have participated in the recruitment drive. The running test is 1600 meters. Many charitable organizations are providing breakfast and food packets to these youths. No facilities are provided to the youths anywhere in the country. Those preparing for the army recruitment drive are well aware of the whole process. As compared to other districts, every necessary help is being provided to the youths with the help of four organisations in Aurangabad. Mobile toilets have been arranged for the convenience of the youths. The administration is keeping a watch on the whole process. Police officials are deployed for directing the youths to the venue and easing traffic jams. Colonel Praveen Kumar, Major general Dinesh Upadhyay and the team are working hard for this process.

Budget of Rs 9 lakh for recruitment

A budget of only Rs 9 lakh has been approved for Agniveer recruitment. Other expenditure is being incurred through CSR. Citizens are also helping the administration. The process will take 22 days and in all 76,000 youths have registered for the process. Youths who have not qualified for the drive should not get disappointed as they will get another opportunity in the future.