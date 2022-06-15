Agniveers all set for national security

Col. Sameer Raut: The government has already decided to implement this scheme, but the results will be time-tested. The concluding results of the scheme will be known only with the implementation of the scheme. The government is happy with it but presently the armed forces are not at all happy as it has to curtail the pensions, allowances, and salaries of the regular armed forces men. Moreover, there will be an additional burden of training these recruits in the respective units in which they will be sent. The positive thing which appears is that a youthful force will be readily available. They will be recruited in various categories like carpenters, metal workers, etc. Hence, the armed forces will get ready and skilled man force.

Lt. Col. Dr Satish Dhage: Although, the Agnipath Scheme has been announced for the youths of the nation. They will be recruited into the armed forces for four years. But, what will be their future after completing their tenure, the question remained unanswered. It has been said that around 10 percent of these will be included in the regular services, but then what about the remaining, is still unclear. They will be provided with weapon training. When they will come out and if they chose the wrong path, it will be a danger to national security. The government has implemented this scheme to save money on the allowances and salaries of the armed forces and ex-servicemen. The time mentioned for their training of six months is inadequate to produce a real soldier.

Col. Amit R Dalvi (Retd): With the announcement of the Agnipath Scheme, the recruitment hampered in the armed forces for the past two and a half years has started again. The Agniveers to be recruited under the scheme will be skilled-oriented. Earlier, the training provided to the armed force personnel was the general training, but for these recruits, there will be skill-based training. These recruits will be available on the borders and for other internal operations immediately. After completing a tenure of four years, when they will come out into the society, they will have a sum of Rs 11 lakh in hands from which they can start a business and sustain their livelihood. Still, there are several aspects of the scheme which need further clarification.

Sgt. Deepak Patil (retd): When around 75 percent of the contractual men will come from the armed forces back to the society, there will be an issue of rehabilitation before the society. Hence, there should be ample arrangement that they at their tender age should be absorbed in the regular services or the government jobs. Similarly, a feeling of patriotism will have to be inculcated among them thoroughly so that after coming out they should not divert in the wrong direction causing a threat to the national security. Moreover, the payment which has been mentioned in the schemes appears to be very less. The contractual period is very short and should be increased further. If the Agniveers complete the tenure of five or more years, they will have to be given the gratuity.