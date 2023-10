Agrasen Jayanti celebrated in Gangapur

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Akhil Bhartiya Agrawal Sammelan, Gangapur tehsil celebrated the 5176th Chhatrapati Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti with enthusiasm and religious gaiety.

Religious programmes like Agramilan, Aarti and Mahaprasad were organised at Jagrut Hanuman Mandir on the occasion. State president Jagdish Agrawal and general secretary Jitendra Agrawal, Manish Tavarawala, Deepak Agrawal, Amul Agrawal, Deepak Jain, Amit Agrawal, Sachin Agrawal, Pawan Agrawal, Anil Chordiya, Laxman Siddhe, Popat Rasal, Jyotiswarup Mittal, Rajeev Gard, Praveen Agrawal, Gajendra Agrawal, Rupchand Agrawal and others were present.