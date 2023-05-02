AI reschedules Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, Air India (AI) has revised the timings of the Mumbai - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Mumbai flight route for a period of one month from tomorrow (Wednesday).

It is learnt that the new flight schedule will be implemented from May 3 to June 2, 2023. As per the schedule, flight AI 499 will leave Mumbai at 5.05 am and arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 6.30 am. On the return journey, the flight will leave the city at 7.00 am and reach Mumbai at 8.10 am.

As per the old flight schedule, flight AI 499 would use to leave Mumbai at 7.10 am and arrive at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 8.10 am and the same flight would leave the city at 8.50 am and reach Mumbai at 9.30 am.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Sunit Kothari and the president of ATDF Jaswant Singh expressed their deep concern over the sudden change in the flight schedule of the morning slot. They fear that the temporary decision would affect the tourism industry and also drop the arrival of tourists in the city.