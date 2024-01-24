AI tools found double names of 63, 207 voters

29.93 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The final list of voters for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections has been announced and the number of voters in the district has gone up to 29.93 lakh. In this 1.20 lakh new voters were registered.

Additional collector Arvind Lokhande and deputy collector Devendra Katke informed in a press conference on Wednesday that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used for the first time to exclude the photos and names appearing twice of 63,207 voters from the list. In the final voter list up to January 23, the total number of voters is 29.93 lakh including male voters 15.70 lakh, female voters 14.22 lakh and third gender voters 133. New voter registration is 1.20 lakh. West constituency has the highest number of voters in the district.

11000 voters left the district

11,095 voters have left Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. They must have registered their names in the electoral roll of the State in another district. There are 906 women voters for every 1000 men.