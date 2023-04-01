Aid to 53 percent farmers affected by heavy rain till the end of March

-Remaining 47 percent farmers waiting for compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During September-October 2022 heavy rains in Marathwada, affected 12.68 lakh farmers and damaged crops on 8.57 lakh hectares. It was announced that the aid will be distributed till March 31. However, the government's deadline has been missed as only 53 percent of the farmers have received aid till Friday.

Aid of Rs 155.56 crore has been distributed to 1.41 lakh farmers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Aid of Rs 187.90 crore has been distributed to 1.81 lakh farmers of Jalna district, Rs 12.19 crore to 24, 975 farmers of Hingoli, Rs 225.55 crore to 2.11 lakh farmers of Beed district, Rs 14.83 crore to 10,651 farmers of Latur district and Rs 13.02 crore to 25,397 farmers of Nanded district till March 31.

There is a possibility that the allocation will be delayed as the government has ordered a re-examination of the affected farmland. As of Friday evening, 5.95 lakh affected farmers have received assistance. Meanwhile, the government has announced assistance for areas up to 3 hectares and double the NDRF criteria. Therefore, if a farmer has non-irrigated land and orchards in two different places and the amount of loss is around Rs 1 lakh, he will only get assistance of Rs 50,000 due to criteria.