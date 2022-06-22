AIMIM MP praises Thackeray

Aurangabad, June 22:

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday brought a severe twist in the political arena of the state and there has been a severe fraction in Shiv Sena. Against this backdrop, the entire Maharashtra was eagerly watching every development in the political scenario on Wednesday. Amid these developments, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening addressed the people of Maharashtra. His politeness, simplicity and the invitation to the rebels for discussion made several people emotional. Moreover, the All India Majli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, who is known for always criticizing Shiv Sena and Thackeray, had all praises for the chief minister today.

Shiv Sena and AIMIM has two different ideologies, and the leaders of both the parties do not leave any chance to criticize each other. In the recent times, it has seen that both the parties have come close during the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

Today evening, Thackeray interacted with the public through online system and touched the emotions of the public by discussing various issues.

MP Jaleel was also very impressed with his speech. He tweeted that he was impressed with his simplicity and honesty and he wants to praise him. The respect for him has enhanced, he mentioned.