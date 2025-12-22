Airport to be named ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has finally granted permission to rename Chikalthana Airport as ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport’. Airport Authority officials have informed that the process of changing the name has begun accordingly.

After the city was officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the names of several government offices, departments and institutions were changed. Recently, the railway station was also renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station’. However, attention had been focused on when the airport would be renamed. Until now, the Airport Authority records mentioned it as ‘Aurangabad Airport’, and it was also commonly known as Chikalthana Airport. The decision to rename the airport after the city has now been formally approved.

Passengers booking flights to destinations such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad will soon see the new airport name during reservations. Preparations are underway to install new signboards and information displays, update ticket booking systems and make changes on the official website.

Process of changing names underway

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has permitted the airport to be officially referred to as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport. The process of replacing the existing name with the new one at various locations within the airport has already begun, said Sharad Yeole, director, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport.