Blum India Expands Distribution Network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23: Blum, the Austrian manufacturer of furniture fittings, has been represented in India for more than 20 years, offering innovative fittings for the furniture industry. The Austrian company has developed its Indian subsidiary, which includes a newly constructed warehouse as well as a new and diverse distributor network.

International company Blum offers top-quality, “made in Austria” furniture fittings to its customers in trade, the furniture industry, and the interior design segment to bring creative furniture projects to life. Blum India has expanded its distribution network with a promise to provide internationally acclaimed standard products. Explaining the strategy, Nadeem Patni, Managing Director of the subsidiary, says: “For many countries, India has been a centre of investment, and we see this potential materializing on a larger scale. From taking the first step of establishing headquarters in Mumbai in 2017 to building the warehouse and directly catering to our customers from 2022 onwards, we have strong expansion plans for India.” In support of these plans, Blum has built a large, new warehouse in Bhiwandi (closer to Mumbai) to guarantee a reliable delivery experience for its customers.

Intensifying customer relationships

The furniture market is changing, and demands for quality of living are evolving. As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fittings, Blum wants to provide its customers with comprehensive support to navigate these new developments. “More end-consumers are now moving towards quality furniture fittings as they’ve started to understand the difference that these can make”, explains Nadeem Patni, adding: “And we are seeing a huge shift in the industry towards modular kitchens”

To maintain good customer relations and promote a personal exchange of ideas and experiences, Blum India has set up a customer service team in Mumbai along with a newly furbished Experience Center. This new development will help to serve Blum customers in a more organized and direct manner. For Blum, it’s very important to remain a trusted partner to their customers in the face of this substantial growth. Customers can now contact Blum directly or visit their experience centers to purchase premium Austrian-made products.

For more details: https://www.blum.com/in/en/

Contact number: 022 4610 7000 / 022-69330000

About Blum

Julius Blum GmbH is a family-owned company that operates worldwide, specializing in the manufacture and distribution of furniture fittings. Its main product groups are lift, hinge and pull-out systems for furniture, predominantly in kitchens and wardrobes. The company has seven plants in Vorarlberg, Austria, production sites in Poland, Brazil and the USA and 33 subsidiaries and representative offices around the world. The company delivers to furniture manufacturers and authorized dealers in more than 120 countries.

Blum products are available at all premium hardware stores across India.

Live Experience Design Centre: Ground Floor, Times Square Building, 69 Western Express Highway Next to Natraj building, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400069

