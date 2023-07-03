Medical Officer dies in accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a medical officer (MO) died after the car he was driving slipped into a 30-feet deep valley, near Bhambarda Shivar, on Samruddhi Mahamarg between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, on July 3 early morning. The family was returning home after paying obeisance to Sai Baba at Shirdi.

The deceased have been identified as Sushilkumar Dilip Thorat (38, Malegaon in Washim district), while his wife Babita Thorat (36) and daughter Adviti Thorat (08) sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment in the government hospital.

It may be noted that the construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg junction stretched between Jaipur-Bhambarda in the Shendra MIDC estate is underway. Thorat along with his family was proceeding towards Jalna in the car (bearing number MH 20 BB 9793) on Monday at 6 am. In the meantime, the driver lost control of the steering. Hence the vehicle skidded on the left side of the Superexpressway and then was thrown away downwards from a height of the 30-feet. The impact of the accident was so severe that the medical officer of Akola (in Washim district) Sushilkumar Thorat died on the spot. His wife, who is also a health employee, sustained an injury in her right leg. The daughter sustained minor injuries. Both of them are undergoing treatment in a government hospital. Meanwhile, the body of Sushilkumar has been sent to Washim for the last rites in the evening. Babita was also sent for treatment.

Farmers extended succour

The news of the accident spread like wildfire. The farmers in the vicinity rushed to the spot and extended their help. They immediately alerted the Karmad police about the accident. Acting upon the information, the sub-divisional police officer Pooja Nagare and her team including Sunil Gore, Dadasaheb Dhawale, Vinod Khillare and Rivesh Nikam reached the spot and rushed the accident victims to the city for treatment. The police sought the help of local youths to take the accident victims out of the car.