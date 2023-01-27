First-ever PVR Cinemas opens in Elan Town Centre, on Sohna Road, Gurugram

Elan Group, one of NCR's leading real estate developers, announced the opening of 1st ever four-screen PVR multiplex at Elan Town Centre on Sohna Road, Gurugram. The state-of-the-art multiplex will seat 541 people and offer a variety of food and beverage options. It will provide its visitors with an ultra-luxurious and unrivaled movie experience. Town Centre, located in Sector 67, Gurugram, spans 2 acres and includes high-street retail, a savory food court, double-height shops, a state-of-the-art multiplex, a multi-level basement parking, an entertainment zone, and much more. Other major brands, such as City of Joy by Smaaash, Costa Coffee, Castle Barbeque, Hair n Shanti, Deerika Hypermarket, Manbhavan Thali, Khadim, etc. to name a few are also expected to open their outlets in the Elan Town Centre soon.

"The four-screen PVR at Elan Town Centre will provide its visitors with an unmatched movie-watching experience. Thoughtfully designed for a luxurious cinematic experience complete with scrumptious food and beverages, the newly opened multiplex will add up to the lifestyle of the visitors," said Ravish Kapoor, MD, Elan Group.

Elan Town Centre on Sohna Road is well-connected to Delhi and neighboring cities via the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and NH-248A and is surrounded by numerous residential and commercial developments. Sohna Road in Gurugram is emerging as a key real estate choice for Gurugram's working-age population due to its proximity to various business centers and industries, good overall accessibility, affordable rates, and planned infrastructure upgrades supported by a wonderful mix of residential, commercial, and retail markets.

Elan Group at present has 12 retail and commercial projects across prime locations in Gurugram and New Delhi and a total saleable area of approximately 15 million sq. ft. Elan Group recently launched its first luxury residential project 'The Presidential' situated at Dwarka Expressway. Earlier this year, Elan Group received over $50 million (about Rs. 425 crore) from PAG in August.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is one of the finest real estate developers in the country. The group is committed to setting new benchmarks of excellence in the commercial real estate segment. The group's bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities, and conveniences. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group's projects have been conceptualized on the 'under one roof' concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all retail and entertainment needs.

