"There were moments when the line between fiction and reality blurred": Rasika Dugal about 'Adhura'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Actor Rasika Dugal, who will be seen in the horror series 'Adhura' shared her experience of working in it and the impact of the storyline on her mind.

She said, "The eerie atmosphere on set was unlike anything I've experienced before which spooked me every time I got back to the room after shooting. The suspenseful storyline and the immersive production design had a profound effect on me."

The 'Mirzapur' actor added, "As an actor, I pride myself on immersing myself in my characters, but 'Adhura' took it to another level. There were moments when the line between fiction and reality blurred, leaving me with a lingering sense of unease even when the cameras stopped rolling. It's a testament to the exceptional storytelling and the dedication of the entire team."

Rasika made her film debut in the 2007 film 'Anwar'. She went on to star in a number of critically acclaimed films, including 'No Smoking', 'Aurangzeb', 'Qissa', 'Train Station', 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday', and 'Hamid', among others.

Now, she is all set to be seen in the horror series 'Adhura', which is directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K. Chawla, and written by Banerjee, the series is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, of Emmay Entertainment. The series features Ishwak Singh, Poojan Chhabra, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, and Aru Krishansh Verma alongside Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora and Rahul Dev playing pivotal roles.

'Adhura' will start streaming on July 7 on Prime Video.

