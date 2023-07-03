'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

Mumbai, July 3 Popular family-romance-drama series 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' has captured the attention of viewers with its intriguing narrative of twists and turns, as well as emotional complexities.

In one of the most gripping twists in the show, Karanvir Bohra did an intense gunshot sequence, which he completed in one take. The sequence essentially follows Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) being attacked at a wedding but Damayanti (Kitu Gidwaani) steps in front of him, however, it was Samar (Karanvir Bohra) who ends up taking the hit instead of the Barots (Shivendra and Damayanti).

Speaking of the sequence, Karanvir said: “Shooting a 4 to 5-minute gunshot sequence in a single take with Jay and Kitu ma'am was an exhilarating experience. It requires immense focus, coordination, and trust in each other’s abilities. Such endeavours can only be undertaken by highly skilled actors. We meticulously planned every detail before shooting the sequence, involving extensive preparation and management".

"The sequence wouldn't have been possible without the support of the entire crew, who appreciated our efforts and dedicated themselves to creating a visually captivating experience. It was both challenging and enjoyable. We poured our hearts into it, creating a moment of genuine intensity that will resonate with the audience."

Reflecting on the intense shoot for this sequence, the actor said: "For an actor, there are multiple ways in which they can bring out the nuances of a character when it comes to amplifying the authenticity of a scene.”

“Playing the role of Sammar Ahluwaliya I have to go through the emotions whether it is love, anger, or frustration. Reaching that point where everyone enjoys the scene is a beautiful feeling. I believe in pushing boundaries and challenging myself as an actor", he added.

The show follows the character of Surilii (Tina Datta) entering the esteemed Barot Mansion as Shivendra’s wife. This irks Damayanti Devi and she immediately shuns their union, believing their marriage will ruin the royal lifestyle of the family. Following this both Shivendra and Surilii agree to stay back and protect the family’s reputation until the successful completion of Raghavendra (Aabhaas Mehta) and Swatilekha’s (Prerna Wanvari) wedding.

Meanwhile, the villainous Samar cunningly exploits the discord between Shivendra and Raghavendra by further antagonising Raghavendra.

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor