Ajay gets Ph D in Journalism

Aurangabad, July 14:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D on Ajay Ramrao Suryavanshi in Mass Communication and Journalism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Mass Communication through Public Speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ under the guidance of Dr V L Dharurkar, a retired professor from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bamu.