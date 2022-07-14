Ajay gets Ph D in Journalism

Published: July 14, 2022

Aurangabad, July 14:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has conferred Ph D on Ajay Ramrao Suryavanshi in Mass Communication and Journalism.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Mass Communication through Public Speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ under the guidance of Dr V L Dharurkar, a retired professor from the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bamu.

