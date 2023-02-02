Karnataka Water Resources Minister thanks Centre for granting funds for Upper Bhadra Project

Karnataka's Water Resource Minister Govinda Karajola on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Central government for granting Rs 5,300 crores for Upper Bhadra Project in the state.

Lauding the government for declaring the project as a national project, the Water Resources Minister said in a press note, "I very much welcome the stand of the pro-people government led by Narendra Modi."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project in Karnataka in the Union Budget 2023-24.

"In the drought-prone central region of Karnataka, central assistance of Rs 5,300 crore will be given to Upper Bhadra Project to provide sustainable micro irrigation and filling up of surface tanks for drinking water," the Finance Minister said in her budget speech.

Minister Karajola thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Sitharaman among other ministers for granting the amount.

"My heartfelt thanks to all the members of the cabinet and all the MPs of the state. With this move by the Centre, Karnataka's important irrigation project will improve the lives of farmers through direct financing," reads the press note.

Further lauding the Bhartiya Janata Party-led central government, Kajarola said that the step has respected the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers.

"With such a historic move, the central government of the Bharatiya Janata Party has taken an effective and significant step to bring qualitative change in the lives of farmers by recognizing and respecting the sentiments of the people of Karnataka," further reads the press note.

The Upper Bhadra Project is a major lift irrigation Scheme under implementation in the central region of Karnataka which envisages lifting upto 17.40 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC) of water in first stage from Tunga to Bhadra and lifting 29.90TMC of water in second stage from Bhadra to Tunnel near Ajjampura, in Tungabhadra sub-basin of Krishna basin, the website of the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also thanked the Finance Minister and said in his tweet, "On behalf of all of Karnataka, thanks to Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman for announcing a grant of Rs 5,300 crore for the state's flagship Upper Bhadra project in the Union Budget this year and to the Union Government led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi."

( With inputs from ANI )

