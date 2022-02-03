Akash Karande qualifies SET

Akash Karande qualifies SET

Akash Ashok Karande, a student of the Government Institute of Science has passed the State Eligibility Test (SET) in Earth Science subject. Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the SET in September 2021 for the eligibility of assistant professor and declared its result recently. Akash also got the first rank in MSc Geology in 2020.

