Akshata kalash pujan at Hanuman temple Vidyanagar today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Shri Jagrut Hanuman Mandir, Vidyanagar, is preparing for a grand celebration for Ram Lalla idol installation in Ayodhya. To mark this auspicious occasion, an Akshata Kalash pujan ceremony and a procession have been organized on January 12 from 10 am to 12 pm. Devotees are urged to join the festivities as the sacred idol takes its place. The temple committee said that they extend a warm invitation to all, encouraging widespread participation in the ceremonial events.