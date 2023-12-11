Alcohol parties prove costlier for booze lovers;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arranging liquor parties at hotels and motels which had no liquor permission proved costlier for booze lovers in the city and adjoining areas. The State Excise Department imposed fines on hotel and motel owners and customers.

Organising liquor parties at hotels and motels situated in the city and Jalna Road, Beed Bypass, Paithan and Harsul areas has increased during the last few years. The customers bring parcels of liquor and drink at the hotels which do not have permission.

This was affecting bars which permission to serve liquor to the customers. The superintendent of the State Excise Department launched a drive against such practice. He raided more than 100 hotels.

During the raid, he seized items from hotels and also imposed a fine on its owners.

The action was taken on 14 hotel owners and 64 customers during the last six months. In Lok Adalat organised by the District Court on December 9, a fine of Rs 4.56 lakh was imposed on 14 hotel owners and 64 customers.

Excise inspector Anand Choudhary, Rahul Gurav, Narayan Dahake, Ganesh Pawar, Ganesh Nagwe, Pravin Puri, Dnyaneshwar Sambre, Ramjivan Bharati and Amit Navgire participated in the raids.